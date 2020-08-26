Why does a motorcycle sit atop a pole 20 feet above ground on the northwest corner of Sherman and Poplar?

It’s part of a dream, says the man responsible: an impressive do-it-yourself urban renewal project giving new life to a small patch of ground.

Scott Marshall bought the corner that once housed the century-old Johnson and Sons Funeral Home and, more recently, a small church owned by Foundation of Life Ministries. All that changed March 14, 2019, when fire gutted the one time mortuary, leaving a heap of charred rubble.

Its well worth your time to drive past what is now attractive green grass and flower beds flanked by four motorcycles including one high in the air as a piece of art to avoid conflicting with the city sign code. Marshall hasn't asked for a dime of government money to transform the lot on a historic corner that also includes Hutchinson's First Presbyterian Church and the local school districts' Mid Town Center, which took over after the Town Club closed.

Along with his father, 89-year-old Allen Marshall, the two men used a wheelbarrow to clear the site of numerous still buried bricks and other debris. An underground sprinkling system and well were installed to keep grass a luscious green. Facebook helped find a small gazebo which was hauled from Nebraska.

Marshall said he wanted to "start something where bikers from throughout the area could come to enjoy music from small bands, food trucks and have a general good time".

He calls it "Two Wheeler Park" although a sign is yet to go up. After buying vacant property from the church it was rezoned to also allow a small used car lot along the west side. Marshall mostly sells low priced vehicles so those on limited income can buy needed transportation. He also owns Salty Cycles, US, across the street at 129 E. Sherman, where he sells motorcycles and apparel. It’s part of what he calls his "passion and personal mission" to attract bikers to Hutchinson.

In an age when government and taxpayers are often left to clean up after large building fires or the land becomes overgrown with weeds, it's refreshing to find someone like Scott Marshall. He's been willing to invest his own money, blood, sweat and tears into turning what could have been an eyesore into a neighborhood attraction

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW and former Reno County Commissioner, can be reached at 620-960-6733 or dan.deming2@gmail.com.