People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Lanisha Blation, 41, in connection with burglary, 8/25.

Jack David Wilkerson, 30, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/25.

Darren Eugene Kizziah Sr., 49, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, possession of stolen property, 8/25.

Sam Elliott Shepherd, 23, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, possession of stolen property, 8/25.

Samuel Lucas Portlock, 31, in connection with aggravated assault criminal discharge of firearm, theft, interference with law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, 8/25.

Colin Michael Albert Welch, 26, in connection with burglary, 8/25.

Henry Lou Allen, 49, in connection with burglary, 8/25.

Connor James Calvin Mundy, 25, in connection with theft, 8/25.

Eddie Joe Johnson Jr., 25, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 8/25.

Summer Love Minor, 35, in connection with aggravated assault, robbery, 8/25.