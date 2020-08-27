A Leavenworth apartment that was targeted for a shooting over the weekend has been the target of another shooting, a police official said.

The second shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodland Village Apartments, which are located in the area of Limit Street and Wilson Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired at an apartment in the complex Sunday evening. And one round was fired at the same apartment Tuesday morning, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

A person was in the apartment during the shootings, but no injuries have been reported.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Sunday’s shooting. Kitchens said police have identified a second suspect in the earlier shooting but this person is not in custody. Police are seeking criminal charges against this person.

Kitchens said police have identified another person as a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting. And authorities are seeking criminal charges against this person as well.

Even though the two shootings have led police to different suspects, Kitchens said authorities believe the two incidents are connected.

"For obvious reasons, we believe the two cases are linked," he said.

He said investigators are working to determine the possible motivation behind the two shootings.

Kitchens said there likely will be a heavier law enforcement presence at Woodland Village Apartments during the next few days.

