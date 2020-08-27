Leavenworth city commissioners have advanced an ordinance that could establish what is known as a community improvement district for a car dealership.

Commissioners will take a final vote on the ordinance next month.

When they met Tuesday, commissioners conducted a public hearing on the proposed community improvement district for Luxury & Imports, 5239 S. Fourth St.

The creation of the community improvement district would allow additional sales tax revenue to fund improvements to the site.

The proposed ordinance would allow for a sales tax of 0.4% for this purpose in addition to existing sales taxes for up to 22 years.

Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder said the owners of Luxury & Imports have purchased additional land and plan to make improvements such as a new building for sales, increased parking and additional side lots.

Tedder said the improvements would come in four phases. He said the total cost of the project is estimated to be about $1.5 million.

No one from the public provided comment during Tuesday’s public hearing. After the public hearing, commissioners reached a consensus to advance the proposed ordinance for a final vote.

Tedder believes the matter will come before commissioners again on Sept. 8.

He said there should be a development agreement at that time, which commissioners will be asked to approve.

"So this will tie the project to performance measures and benchmarks," he said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a one-year contract with Waste Management. The company will provide landfill services for the city for the year 2021.

The city already has been contracting with the company for a couple of years. Garbage collected by the city’s trash service is disposed of at a landfill operated in Shawnee by Waste Management.

Under the 2021 contract, the company will charge the city $25.96 per ton. Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said this is about a 5% increase from the previous year.

The city disposes of about 11,500 tons of solid waste each year, according to McDonald.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR