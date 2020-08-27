Last week, Leavenworth County commissioners approved the main budget for the county government for the year 2021.

When they met Wednesday, commissioners approved an additional budget for special funds maintained by the county.

The special funds budget includes a local service road and bridge fund, which has its own tax levy.

"That levy is remaining the same as it was last year," County Clerk Janet Klasinski said.

The levy for this fund will remain at 8.424 mills for 2021. Mills are used in determining property taxes.

The mill levy for the local service road and bridge fund is charged only to people who live in unincorporated areas of the county, according to Klasinski.

Commissioners have budgeted $3.6 million in expenditures for the local service road and bridge fund for 2021.

The sewer districts are supported by fees charged to users.

Also Wednesday, commissioners approved various letters of support.

Commissioners approved a letter of support for a proposed city of Basehor project. The city is seeking funding for the project through the Mid-America Regional Council.

Commissioners also approved a letter of support related to a new federal prison that is planned in the city of Leavenworth.

Commissioners also authorized a general letter of support for companies that wish to apply to the state for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for the expansion of broadband services in Leavenworth County.

