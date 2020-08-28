The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 15 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.

This was the Health Department's first update since Wednesday. The Health Department typically releases updates about local COVID-19 cases on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 15 new cases reported Friday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, there have been 1,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Leavenworth County. That number includes 850 cases that involved inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the 718 community cases in the county, 68 were considered active as of Friday afternoon, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

As of Friday, three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 54 people from the county have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

In addition to the 1,635 confirmed cases, there have been 12,120 negative results in Leavenworth County including 174 negative results that have been reported since Wednesday.

People who believe they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can call the Leavenworth County Health Department's screening hotline at 913-250-200, option 3. The hotline is operated from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People who are having emergencies, should call 911, according to Leavenworth County Health Department officials.

Questions regarding COVID-19 also can be emailed to the Joint Information Center for the county's COVID-19 response team. The email address is jic@leavenworthcounty.gov.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR