BUHLER — A Buhler High School football team that returns just four starters on offense and two on defense will be tested right out of the gate in Week 1 at Goddard.

Crusaders head coach Steve Warner, who is entering his 14th year at Buhler, says Goddard will likely be the best team Buhler faces all year.

Buhler is coming off an 8-3 year in which the Crusaders reached the Class 4A Quarterfinals. Buhler defeated Wellington and Mulvane in the first two rounds of the playoffs before running into eventual state runner-up Andover Central in the final eight.

Buhler will get a shot at revenge in Week 2 as they host Andover Central in the home opener. Warner expects El Dorado - Buhler’s Week 4 opponent - to be a team to look out for in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division III race, and notes Buhler’s Oct. 9 matchup against defending league champion McPherson as another big game.

Returning for Buhler at quarterback is junior Bradley Neill. The Crusaders will have a dynamic duo with running running back Sam Elliott also returning.

Junior Bo Van Bruggen will be a two-way starter at tight end and defensive end. Joining him on the defensive line is senior James Blick, while 6-3 junior Trevor Cooper returns as an offensive lineman.

Warner also lists Corey Gilbert and Jarrett Christensen as players who will compete for time on the offensive line, and Ryan Henderson as a potential starter on the defensive line.

Mason Lipford and Levi Perez will fight for time in the secondary, while Lipford will also play wide receiver. Brock McCurdy is another player to keep an eye out for.

Buhler’s eight wins last season were the most since going 11-2 in 2016. From 2010-2019, Buhler football was a combined 94-24.