JETMORE — On Aug. 30 the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the Jetmore in Hodgeman County public water supply system, located in Hodgeman County.

According to the KDHE, the advisory is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KDHE said customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

— If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

— Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

— Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

— Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap

water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

— Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled.

— Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

"The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved," KDHE said in a news release. "KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.

"Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination."

