Everything starts up front with an offense.

Even if the linemen don’t directly produce statistical numbers in a game, they help move their team down the field.

Senior Jake Eisenhauer will head up that effort for Salina Central as leader of the Mustangs’ offensive line.

"He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player up front," Central coach Mark Sandbo said. "He’s a guy who works as hard as anybody, is extremely coachable, and had developed under coach (Tony) Chesney.

"He’s a terrific talent, terrific kid, terrific player, but he’s a big piece of the puzzle — 6-foot-1, 290 pounds."

Eisenhauer is one of two returning starters on the line for the Mustangs. He’ll be joined up front by fellow senior Matt Glenn, along with junior Angel Luna.

Central has to replace three starters on the line with Kobe Saunders, Evan Bishop and Houston Griffitts graduating.

"We were a bit depleted there because we lost some good football players up front in Kobe, Evan, and Houston," Sandbo said. "It epitomizes what is like to be a Salina Central football player (and) what it means."

As a junior, Eisenhauer was an all-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I honorable mention selection. Now it’s his time to make an even bigger impact.

"We lost a few guys (and) they’ll be missed," said Eisenhauer, a Mustang team captain. "I think I can help my guys out who are here now. I know they’re going to be great."

Eisenhauer already has an offer to play at Dodge City Community College after attending Sharp Performance’s Last Chance Combine on Aug. 15.

Knowing he has some returners and newcomers to the offense, Eisenhauer has the confidence in his team to be successful.

"I know they’re going to perform well," Eisenhauer said. "We’ve been practicing day by day, and I know we’re going to come out on top. We’re feeling confidence even though we have some younger guys.

"We’re trying to fill the spots that we lost a lot of seniors last year. I know they can get the job done."

During practices, the Mustangs know when Eisenhauer makes his impact.

"He’s a tank," senior Dakota Hogan said. "He laid me out in practice. He’s something you don’t want to mess with."

Eisenhauer and the Mustangs open their season at 7 p.m. Friday against Campus at Salina Stadium.