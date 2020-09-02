The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

This was the Health Department's first update since Monday. The Health Department typically provides updates about COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department also reported Wednesday that two cases that previously were counted as Leavenworth County cases have been transferred to another jurisdiction. This change impacts the total number of cases that have been recorded for Leavenworth County.

To date, 1,677 people in Leavenworth County have tested positive for the virus. That number includes 850 cases that involved inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the county's 760 community cases, 71 were considered active as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Three people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Wednesday as a result of COVID-19. A total of 56 people from the county have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

In addition to the 1,677 positive cases, there have been 12,525 negative results in the county. This includes 149 negative results that have been reported since Monday.

The office of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the state will release the names and locations of places where there are active outbreaks of COVID-19 in Kansas. The state will begin this practice Sept. 9. The information will be published on a Kansas Department of Health and Environment website, www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov. The information will be updated on Wednesdays.

The state will report the locations of active outbreaks when there are at least five confirmed cases associated with a location, according to a news release from the governor's office.

In the case of outbreaks involving private businesses, the state will release the name of a business only when there are 20 or more cases associated with the location.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR