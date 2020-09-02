A man has been taken into custody in Missouri in connection to a July 18 fatal shooting in Leavenworth, a police official said.

Cody Nichols, 19, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, surrendered Wednesday to members of the Lee’s Summit Police Department. A warrant for Nichols’ arrest had been issued through the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Kitchens said Nichols is a suspect in the shooting death of Sanquan M. Brooks.

Brooks, 30, reportedly died during what appeared to be an exchange of gunfire in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace.

Kitchens said Nichols is accused of what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder in Kansas.

According to state law, felony murder occurs "in the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony."

An arrest warrant was issued for Nichols after the Leavenworth Police Department provided additional information about the case to the County Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Kitchens said the Leavenworth Police Department had been coordinating a search for Nichols with the U.S. Marshals during the last several days.

Even though Nichols is now in custody, Kitchens said the investigation of the July 18 homicide is ongoing.

Because Nichols was arrested in another state, he could be subject to an extradition process before he is transferred to the custody of the Leavenworth County Jail.

There is a second homicide that took place this year in Leavenworth that remains unsolved.

In that case, Matthew Smith, 34, was shot while driving a vehicle Aug. 16 on Eisenhower Road. The shots are believed to have been fired from another vehicle.

This shooting is believed to be connected to a confrontation that occurred earlier that same night at a Lansing business.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR