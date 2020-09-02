The city of Lansing will be sponsoring a free fireworks show Friday evening.

The fireworks will be set off from the Lansing Town Center. The show will begin at dusk, which should be around 8:30 p.m., said Ken Miller, public information officer for the city.

People are encouraged to watch the show from their homes or in public parking areas around Lansing’s Main Street.

The Lansing fireworks show comes after city officials postponed a planned two-day festival that had been scheduled for the end of June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials initially announced the festival was being postponed until Labor Day weekend.

Because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, plans for the festival have been reduced to only Friday’s fireworks show. No other activities are scheduled to accompany the fireworks display.

"We want to have the fireworks show for people to enjoy without having large groups of people collected where it would be difficult to maintain social distancing," Miller said.

He said the show should last about 20-25 minutes.

While the city is sponsoring a public fireworks show, people will not be permitted to shoot off personal fireworks Friday in Lansing, Miller said.

An ordinance allows people to discharge personal fireworks in the city around the Fourth of July. But personal fireworks are prohibited this time of year.

