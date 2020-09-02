A group of local pastors has formed an organization called Concerned Clergy of Leavenworth County.

Bishop Tony Majors of Glimmer of Light Fellowship Ministries in Leavenworth said local pastors had been meeting, but they had not come to a unified front regarding how to represent themselves during the current period of racial tension.

"We didn’t have a voice and so now we’re coming together to have a voice," said Majors, who serves as the president of Concerned Clergy.

He said the Concern Clergy group wants to provide a voice concerning policies and procedures about issues such as policing and jobs.

He said the group places an emphasis of clergy members having a leadership role in the community.

Majors said the group is open to multiple denominations.

"Everybody can come," he said.

Majors said one of the first things the group wants to tackle is engagement. He said two people who are running this year for positions in the Kansas Legislature have spoken to the group.

Majors said the group wants to hear from candidates from both major parties as well as third party candidates.

The group had its first meeting in June. They have had two additional meetings.

"We meet once a month," Majors said.

The group meets at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is meeting through the online Zoom service for now.

For more information, Majors can be reached through his church at 913-682-9470.

