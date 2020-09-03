Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the southeast corner of East 11th Avenue and North Walnut Streets.

The Peoples Congregational Church, officially gathered in 1888. They held services in a variety of locations until 1903, when they were able to build a church at 5th and Walnut. For a time they merged with the United Brethren Church.

A new impressive stained glass church was built in 1911, at 101 East Eleventh for $15,000.00. Archie Toothacher was the pastor. In 1925, the name was changed again to "The First Congregational Church".

In 1970, the First Congregational built a new church at 3410 N. Plum and the 101 E. 11th church became the Grace Wesleyan Church under Rev. Lester Morgan. In the late 1990s, the church became the Hutchinson Wesleyan Church, trying to attract younger members but eventually folded.

About 2003, Ron and Jan Pauls purchased the property and converted it to their personal home.

The old church today at 101 E. 11th is still under reconstructive maintenance and still owned by Ron Pauls.