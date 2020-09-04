The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.

This was the Health Department’s first COVID-19 update since Wednesday. The department typically releases updates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Twenty-one of the new cases reported Friday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases. The other three cases involve inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

To date, there have been 1,701 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. That number includes 853 cases involving LCF inmates and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the county’s 781 total community cases, 70 were active as of Friday afternoon. The only active cases at LCF are the three new ones that were reported Friday. There are no active cases at the Grossman Center.

As of Friday, four people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital as a result of COVID-19. A total of 57 county residents, 11 inmates and 46 community cases, have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

On Thursday, Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said he considered the county to be in good shape in terms of its COVID-19 numbers. But he expressed concern about a possible increase in cases resulting from gatherings during Labor Day weekend.

He said the county had an increased caseload following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR