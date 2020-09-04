ELLSWORTH – A judge on Thursday sentenced an Ellsworth man convicted in July on four child sex-crime related charges to more than 40 years in prison, the Kansas Attorney General’s office reported.

Karl Van Nice, 59, was sentenced by Judge Carey Hipp on two counts of rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Van Nice was convicted by an Ellsworth County jury in February. In addition to the prison term, he is subject to lifetime post-release supervision and lifetime sex offender registration.

The crimes were committed between September 2015 and January 2016. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorney General Will Manly of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.