Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in Leavenworth, the police chief said.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the Woodland Village Apartments, which are located in the area of Limit Street and Wilson Avenue. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said officers went to an entrance to the apartment complex where they met with the victim, a 23-year-old man. He had been shot once.

The man apparently was in a yard in front of an apartment near the entrance of the complex when someone shot at him.

Based on information from witnesses, police believe the shooter was outside the complex in the 100 block of Limit Street.

"The victim returned fire," Kitchens said.

Kitchens said an apartment was struck as the victim returned fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

"The investigation is ongoing," Kitchens said.

Police do not yet have a suspect. Kitchens said investigators are reviewing available security camera video.

He said police also planned to attempt to speak with the victim Friday.

The chief said investigators are still sorting through possible motives for the shooting.

Police arrested a witness to the shooting for an unrelated arrest warrant. Kitchens said the 20-year-old woman also was found to be in possession of what police suspect is methamphetamine. She also was in possession of prescription pills that police do not believe were prescribed to her.

Kitchens said police have no indication that Thursday’s incident is connected to incidents reported last month in which an apartment within the Woodland Village complex was twice targeted by shooters.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR