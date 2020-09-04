The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a potential witness in a homicide investigation.

The Police Department posted photographs of a man on the department’s Facebook page Friday. Police also posted a picture of a white sport utility vehicle the man may have been driving.

The photographs appear to have been captured from security camera footage from a convenience store.

According to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens, investigators believe the man may have critical information related to an Aug. 16 shooting that occurred on Eisenhower Road.

"We believe he might have some information relative to the case," Kitchens said. "He is not a suspect."

Police are investigating the shooting death of Matthew Smith, 34, Basehor.

He reportedly was shot while driving a pickup truck on Eisenhower Road. Three other people were in the truck, but they were not injured.

Police believe the shots were fired from another vehicle.

Police believe the shooting is connected to an earlier confrontation at a business in Lansing.

People who have information about the potential witness are asked to contact Detective Tesh St. John at 913-651-2260. People also can provide information by calling the Police Department’s clue line, 913-682-CLUE (682-2583).

