Leavenworth is one of only four cities in Kansas to respond to requests for information as part of a national search for the future home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday a commitment to work to attract the Space Command to Kansas.

"I have directed my Cabinet to use all resources necessary to support the selection of Kansas as the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command," Kelly said in a news release.

The headquarters for the new U.S. Space Force will be at the Pentagon. But there is a search for a different headquarters location for the U.S. Space Command, which is a joint service combatant command, according to information released by the Air Force.

The U.S. Space Command headquarters will have about 1,400 military and civilian personnel.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, is serving as the temporary headquarters location for U.S. Space Command. A preferred location for the new headquarters may be selected next year. It may take about six years before facilities are ready at a new headquarters location, according to the Air Force.

Two other Leavenworth County cities, Lansing and Tonganoxie, also expressed interest in the Space Command headquarters through an initial self-nomination process.

But Leavenworth is the only city in the county to continue in the process by submitting a proposal, according to Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

Derby, Kansas City, Kansas, and Wichita are the other cities in Kansas to respond to requests for information, according to the governor’s office.

Leavenworth Mayor Mike Griswold believes the community is a good candidate for the Space Command headquarters.

"The intellectual capital is certainly here," he said.

Griswold noted the strong presence in the community of military personnel, military retirees, defense contractors and civilians who have been employed by the Army.

He also noted that the city already has relationships with other federal partners.

Griswold said the Leavenworth Business and Technology Park and recent growth in housing also may be beneficial to the community as a candidate for the Space Command headquarters.

"We’re going to compete," he said.

