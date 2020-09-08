A pair of motorcycles were stolen from two Salinans.

The Salina Police Department said the first one occurred between 9 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of N. Chicago.

Nickolas Grace, 26, reported between those times that his 2020 X-Pro VADER, JIANGSU, BAODIAo BD12-8 with the Kansas tag 32EXC was missing. The motorcycle is white with red bars and is valued at $1,000.

A second theft occurred between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of S. 2nd.

SPD said that 64-year-old William Gibbons reported between those times that his 1981 Honda CX500 motorcycle was taken. The black motorcycle has a Kansas antique tag 52133 and is valued at $3,000.

Gibbons’ motorcycle was covered by a cloth in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The cloth was lying on the ground.