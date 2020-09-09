The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Monday. The department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Health Department officials also reported Wednesday that two cases that previously were counted in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other areas. One of the cases involved an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

These changes impact the overall total number of cases in the county.

To date, 1,740 residents of the county have tested positive for the virus. This includes 854 cases involving LCF inmates and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

There have been 819 cases that Health Department officials refer to as community cases. Of these, 70 were active as of Wednesday afternoon. There also were four active cases involving LCF inmates.

As of Wednesday afternoon, four people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 57 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the state government started identifying the locations of clusters of active COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

The list published on a state website does not include any clusters in Leavenworth County. But the list includes multiple clusters in neighboring Atchison, Johnson, Douglas and Wyandotte counties.

The list can be found at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov

The state’s emergency disaster declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to expire Sept. 15.

Gov. Laura Kelly is seeking to renew the declaration, but this will require approval from the State Finance Council. The council is made up of the governor and various members of the state Legislature.

The State Finance Council is scheduled to meet today at 1 p.m.

Todd Thompson, county attorney for Leavenworth County, sent a letter to the State Finance Council, urging members to renew the emergency declaration.

Thompson sent the letter in his capacity as the president of the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association.

Thompson said speedy trial requirements have been suspended during the emergency. He said the clock for speedy trials will resume if the declaration is allowed to expire.

He said cases are going forward in the court system but it is still difficult to conduct trials because of restrictions related to COVID-19.

"We have a huge bottleneck," Thompson said.

He said cases could end up being dismissed due to speedy trial violations.

