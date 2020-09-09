In a year that has seen a global pandemic and other major disasters, emergency management officials are using the month of September to encourage people to prepare for future emergencies.

September is recognized as National Preparedness Month.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said people can use the same preparation techniques for many types of hazards.

"If you’re preparing for one, you’re preparing for many," she said.

The theme for this year’s National Preparedness Month is "Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today."

But each week of the month has its own theme. The focus of last week was making a plan for when disaster strikes.

"This week is about building your kit," Buchanan said.

Emergency manager officials recommend putting together a kit of items that may be needed after a disaster.

People are encouraged to include enough supplies to last several days. Leavenworth County Emergency Management officials specifically have recommended creating a kit with supplies that will last for up to 72 hours, or three days.

Next week’s theme will be "Prepare for Disasters." And the theme for the following week will be "Teach Youth About Preparedness."

In the past, Leavenworth County Emergency Management has set up a National Preparedness display in the rotunda of the Leavenworth County Courthouse. But access to most of the courthouse is currently limited to appointment only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And there is no display this year.

"So really we’re just doing a social media blitz for the month," Buchanan said.

Buchanan said people can find more information about emergency preparedness by visiting ready.gov, which is a Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

Buchanan said she also likes to refer people to preparemetrokc.org, which is a website established by the Metropolitan Emergency Managers Committee of the Mid-America Regional Council.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR