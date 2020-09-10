Children in Lansing did something Wednesday they had not done since March. They attended classes in school buildings.

The Lansing school district kicked off its 2020-2021 school year Wednesday.

In March, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered schools across the state to close in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Students finished the spring semester of the 2019-2020 school year through remote instruction.

Lansing schools normally start the school year in August. But like many other districts in the area, the Lansing schools did not begin this school year until after Labor Day.

For the new school year, Lansing parents were given the option of enrolling their children for remote instruction or in-person classes.

About 80% of the families selected in-person instruction for their children, according to Lansing school board President John Dalbey Sr.

Wednesday marked the first day of classes for elementary students as well as students who are new to Lansing Middle School and Lansing High School.

All students are scheduled to be in class today.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, new procedures are in place at the schools including a requirement that students and teachers wear masks.

"We got off to a good start I believe," Lansing Superintendent Dan Wessel said Wednesday.

He said there were a few challenges with remote instruction as students linked into rooms through videoconferencing.

"But everybody has been flexible," Wessel said.

Students who are enrolled for the on-site instruction will have in-person classes again Friday. Next week, they will start a schedule in which they will attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday but have remote instruction on Fridays.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR