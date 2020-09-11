The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.

This was the first update from the Health Department since Wednesday. The department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 28 new cases reported Friday are what Leavenworth County Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, 1,768 people in the county have tested positive for the virus. That number includes 864 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the 847 community cases in the county, 85 were considered active as of Friday afternoon. There also were four active cases involving inmates at LCF.

Three people from the county were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. One resident of Leavenworth County had been released from the hospital following Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

