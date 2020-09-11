Leavenworth police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery was reported at about 10 p.m. Wednesday at Casey’s, 2100 S. Fourth St., according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

"No one was hurt," Kitchens said.

The suspect reportedly entered the store and pretended to be purchasing cigarettes. At some point, the woman displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect left the store with a small amount of money. She drove away, heading west on Marion Street.

"Officers canvassed the area," Kitchens said, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The clerk, a 52-year-old woman, was the only other person in the store at the time of the robbery.

"The case is ongoing," Kitchens said.

The suspect was described as a Black woman who is about 50 years old. She wore black clothing and had some type of face covering.

She was seen getting into a small blue four-door Chevrolet Cobalt. The vehicle reportedly had what appeared to be spare tires on its passenger side.

People with information about the case can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260. People also can provide tips anonymously by calling the Police Department’s clue line at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.