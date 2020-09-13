Topeka’s mayor and city council moved too fast last month when they amended proposed plumbing codes in a manner that will take work away from plumbers, says plumbing company owner Pat Grogan.

After the amendments involved were proposed, the mayor and council should have put off considering them until a later meeting to give people a chance to weigh in on them, Grogan – the owner of Pat’s Plumbing, Heating and Air – said at their Sept. 1 meeting.

Instead, the amendments were proposed and adopted at the same meeting, meaning only those present in the council chambers had a chance to publicly object before they became law, Grogan said.

He asked that the amendments be rescinded or at least temporarily suspended, "and that all parties affected be allowed to have a voice before such legislation is passed."

Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala was the only council member to reply to Grogan’s comments at the Sept. 1 meeting. She expressed a willingness to revisit the issue, acknowledging the mayor and council may have "pushed the button too quick."

Grogan was among three speakers who raised questions at the Sept. 1 meeting about steps the mayor and council took Aug. 18 as they considered replacing the 2012 International Plumbing Code the city used with the 2018 International Plumbing Code.

Councilman and Deputy Mayor Tony Emerson, an excavation contractor, proposed two amendments at the Aug. 18 meeting to the 2018 code. Councilman Neil Dobler, an engineer, expressed support for both.

No members of the public spoke on the matter as the mayor and council voted 10-0 to adopt those amendments, then voted 10-0 to adopt the amended version of the plumbing code.

The amendments enable any contractor who is licensed to install city utilities to install or repair any sewer line, water main, city water service line or customer water line servicing an industrial or commercial development project that has been designed by a licensed engineer.

The plumbing code as amended allows for other contractors to do work that previously could be done only by plumbers, Grogan told the mayor and council Sept. 1.

He said the amendments came as a surprise to the public, which went into the Aug. 18 meeting knowing only that the mayor and council were to consider replacing the 2012 plumbing code with the 2018 version.