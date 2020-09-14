The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday.

One of the new cases involved an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The other 51 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

Monday’s afternoon update from the Leavenworth County Health Department was the first since Friday. The department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

To date, 1,820 people in the county have tested positive for the virus. This includes 855 LCF inmates and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the 898 community cases that have been reported in the county, 111 were active as of Monday afternoon. There also were five active cases among inmates at LCF.

Three people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Monday as a result of COVID-19. A total of 57 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

The Health Department also reported Monday that the 14-day average positivity rate for community testing in the county was 6.48%.

The Leavenworth County Health Department’s numbers do not include cases at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

A website for the Federal Bureau of Prisons indicated Monday that 206 inmates at the federal prison in Leavenworth have tested positive for the coronavirus. Eight of the inmates have recovered.

Five employees at the USP have tested positive for the coronavirus. All five of them have recovered.

There have been no deaths reported as a result of COVID-19 cases at the federal prison.

The superintendent of Lansing public schools announced Friday that a student at Lansing Middle School had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a message posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Dan Wessel wrote that any student or staff member who had been in close contact with the student who tested positive would have to be quarantined for 14 days.

Wessel wrote that custodial staff members were working to "thoroughly disinfect all desks, lockers, and workspaces where the student has been."

The announcement came only three days into the new school year for Lansing students.

