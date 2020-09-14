The federal fund for the Lost Wages Assistance Program has run out, multiple outlets in other states have reported.

The Lost Wages program, which will give Kansans already receiving unemployment benefits an additional $300 per week, will only be applied retroactively from the week ending Aug. 1 through the week ending Sep. 5.

The fund has run out sooner than expected after many states, including Kansas, were told the program could potentially last until Dec. 27.

Only last week, Gov. Laura Kelly had announced that the state’s application to the Lost Wages program was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a total of $63 million.

That $63 million is still coming, confirmed Kansas Department of Labor spokesperson Jerry Grasso, but that amount is only for the first three weeks, from the one ending Aug. 1 to the one ending Aug. 15.

The state is in the process of applying for the remaining three weeks after that, he said.

"We have been informally told by FEMA that all states are receiving six weeks of funding," he said in an email to The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Kansans are expected to be able to apply for the Lost Wages benefits starting later this month, and the state is working to notify those who are eligible, Grasso said.