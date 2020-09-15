The city of Basehor has created a new Municipal Services Department.

City Administrator Leslee Rivarola said in a news release that the department will oversee all public infrastructure in Basehor. This will include building permits and inspections.

According to Rivarola, the city is taking a "one-stop shop" approach to deliver construction services by consolidating certain services under the leadership of one department.

"Connecting development and infrastructure needs and amenities during the initial stages of planning through the final state of construction will ensure great outcomes for our community," Rivarola said in the release.

Gene Myracle Jr. will serve as the city's director of municipal services. He joined the Basehor government in March 1999 as the city’s first superintendent.

Rivarola credits Myracle with expanding the city’s sewer treatment facility to serve a population of 20,000 residents. Myracle also is credited with implementing a street maintenance and rehabilitation program and helping to expand amenities at Basehor City Park to include a walking trail, restroom facilities, multiple playgrounds and four park shelters.

"Gene’s commitment to enhancing services to residents and business owners in our community make him the ideal leader to oversee the newly created Municipal Services Department," Rivarola said in the release.