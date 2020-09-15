Officials from multiple churches in Leavenworth County are partnering to offer a three-day United as One worship and prayer gathering.

The event will take place Thursday through Saturday at the corner of Fourth and Chestnut streets in Leavenworth. Services will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each day. The event is open to the public.

According to Ed Marquay, pastor at Leavenworth Westside Family Church, the United as One event is "designed to address the issues we are currently facing from a biblical perspective."

According to Marquay, the goal of the event’s organizers is "to provide hope, healing and reconciliation." The event will feature personal stories of people whose lives have been changed.

Masks are required for people attending the event. People also are encouraged to bring chairs.

For more information, visit the unitedasone.church website.