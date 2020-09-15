COLUMBUS — An ongoing investigation led Cherokee County sheriff's deputies and investigators to obtain and execute a search warrant on a rural Cherokee County home late Thursday.

Multiple documents suspected of being fraudulent were seized during the search, including driver's licenses, Social Security cards, financial cards and credit applications. In addition, electronic equipment used to manufacture fraudulent and forged documents, along with suspected controlled substances, were also located and seized.

"Identity theft and fraud are crimes which not only causes a financial burden to victims, but also creates a great deal of other issues as the victim works with their banks and credit card companies to sort everything out," said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves. "The seizure of these alleged fraudulent documents and equipment interrupts the suspects criminal activity and safeguards those who would have discovered someone had been using their identity.

"As this investigation continues, we anticipate the filing of formal charges and arrests as early as next week."