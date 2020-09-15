A man facing a murder charge for a Leavenworth shooting is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

Cody J. Nichols, 19, Lee’s Summit, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the July 18 death of Sanquan M. Brooks.

Brooks, 30, reportedly died during what appeared to be an exchange of gunfire in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace.

Nichols is accused of what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

According to state law, felony murder occurs "in the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony."

A written complaint filed in Nichols’ case alleges the death of Brooks arose from the distribution of methamphetamine.

Nichols made an initial appearance in Leavenworth County District Court last week. He was advised of the charge against him and he indicated he planned to apply for a court-appointed attorney, according to court records.

Nichols is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning with his attorney.

Nichols remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

His bond has been set at $1 million, according to court records.

