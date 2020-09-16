The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday. The Health Department also reported an additional death as a result of COVID-19. But the death occurred in August.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Monday. The department publishes updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Eighteen of the new cases reported Wednesday are what Leavenworth County Health Department officials refer to as community cases. The other new case involves an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The death that was reported Wednesday involved a man in his 70s who died last month from complications from COVID-19 and underlying health conditions. The Health Department was delayed in including his death in COVID-19 updates because the Kansas Department of Vital Statistics reviews death certificates to confirm COVID-19 as a cause of death before notifications are made, according to Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s response team to the pandemic.

Ten Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, are now confirmed to have died from complications from COVID-19.

Health Department officials also reported Wednesday that three cases that previously were counted in Leavenworth County have been transferred to another county. This impacts the overall case count for Leavenworth County.

To date, there have been 1,836 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 856 cases involving LCF inmates and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the county’s 913 community cases, 102 were active as of Wednesday afternoon. And there were six active cases involving LCF inmates.

Three people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 58 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, the state government started the practice of publishing the names and locations of places where there are active clusters of COVID-19 in Kansas.

The release of this information was supposed to occur each Wednesday. But a message posted on a state website Wednesday indicated the information would not be published this week because state officials are assessing the process they use. The website indicated state officials anticipate resuming the release of the information Sept. 23.

The list published by the state last week did not include any clusters in Leavenworth County. But the list included multiple clusters in neighboring Atchison, Johnson, Douglas and Wyandotte counties.

