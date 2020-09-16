Today's installment from Throwback Thursday takes us to the 300 block of North Poplar Street on the west side.

The Nu-Way Company, based in Wichita, opened July 4, 1930. It became famous for loose meat sandwiches and root beer. In 1932, Robert Rasmussen opened the First Nu-Way Sandwich Shop in Hutchinson at 315 N. Poplar. The first photo shows that shop in 1937. This shop was just south of the Fourth & Poplar Shops, which were built in 1926. The second photo shows those shops in 1937, also showing the Peter Pan Cleaners.

In 1938, Georgia Galbreath bought the Nu-Way franchise and operated it until 1962. Between 1963 and 1965 the property was a series of three small diners with different owners. In 1965, the Salt City Insurance agency bought the property and remodeled the outside of the building to have a brick exterior and resided there until about 1985.

In October 1986, Robert Price opened the B & C Vacuum & Supply Co. there. The third photo shows the 315 N. Poplar address today, still the B & C Vacuum & Supply Co. and still owned by Bob Price. The fourth photo shows the Fourth & Poplar shops today with all the properties owned by the Robert E. Regehr Trust.