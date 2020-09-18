The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Wednesday. The department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

All 41 of the new cases reported Friday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Health Department also reported Friday that three cases that previously were counted in Leavenworth County, including two that involved inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, have been transferred to other locations. This impacts the total number of cases that have been recorded for Leavenworth County.

To date, there have been 1,874 positive cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. This number includes 854 cases involving inmates at LCF as well as 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the county 953 total community cases in the county, 119 were active as of Friday afternoon. There also were four active cases involving LCF inmates, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 58 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Ten Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications of COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department’s numbers do not include cases at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

A website for the Federal Bureau of Prisons indicated Friday there were 189 active coronavirus cases among inmates at the federal prison in Leavenworth. Eighty-nine inmates have recovered from the virus.

There were five active cases involving staff members at the prison. And there are five staff members who have recovered from the virus.

There have been no deaths at the USP in Leavenworth that have been attributed to COVID-19.

