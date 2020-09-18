Lawsuits filed in the District of Columbia and four states, including Kansas, were consolidated into the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that banned racial segregation in schools in 1954. Yet the National Park Service maintains only one historic site linked to that case, which is in Topeka.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) consequently announced Thursday they had introduced a bill seeking the designation of federally maintained sites in other locations linked to the case.

The creation of those sites would be an important step in remembering the "painful but significant impact the doctrine of ’separate but equal’ had on our nation," Coon said.

"In order to change our future, we must confront our past," he said.

President George W. Bush was among speakers at grand opening ceremonies held May 17, 2004 -- the 50th anniversary of the Brown decision -- for the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site at the former Monroe School, 1515 S.E. Monroe, which played a role in the case. That site is currently closed because of COVID-19.

The proposed bill announced Thursday would expand the Topeka location to "include historic sites in South Carolina and designate National Park Service Affiliated Areas in other states," Coons and Clyburn said in a news release, which can be found at https://www.coons.senate.gov/news/press-releases/sen-coons-rep-clyburn-lead-bicameral-bill-to-commemorate-multi-state-brown-v-board-of-education-sites.

The bill was co-sponsored in the Senate by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

It was crafted in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Clyburn said he was helping introduce the bill as part of a "personal mission" to ensure that all Brown v. Board of Education sites receive their due recognition.

As heard before the Supreme Court, Brown v. Board combined five cases: the Brown case, which was filed in Topeka; Briggs v. Elliott, filed in South Carolina; Davis v. County School Board of Prince Edward County, filed in Virginia; Gebhart v. Belton, filed in Delaware; and Bolling v. Sharpe, filed in Washington, D.C..

Clyburn said in Thursday’s news release: "I am honored to represent Summerton, S.C., where the first case that eventually ended the practice of legal segregation, Briggs v. Elliott, originated, and I knew many of the plaintiffs in that case. The unsung heroes of Briggs v. Elliott, and all the other plaintiffs that collectively became Brown v. Board of Education, must be remembered and memorialized to fully tell the story of how segregation ended in our nation’s public schools."

The National Trust for Historic Preservation plans to hold a webinar to share information about each location involved, said Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller, chairwoman here of the Brown v. Board Sumner Legacy Trust.