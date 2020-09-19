Bennington State Bank, BSB, announces the hiring of Lane Nichols as business development loan officer in our Salina and surrounding markets. As business development officer, Nichols is joining the efforts for growing and serving BSB’s Ag and Commercial Business relationships while maintaining new business relationships and sales.

Nichols is a Longford native and began his career with BSB during his college years while completing the Loan Officer Trainee program. Nichols is a graduate of Kansas State University where he obtained a BS in Agricultural Economics with an emphasis on Farm & Ranch Management. After college, Nichols joined BTI for an opportunity in western Kansas before returning to Salina to be closer to home.

"Growing up on a farm and working around livestock fueled my desire to work with our great farmers and ranchers. I am passionate about people, and I feel honored to work for an organization (BSB) that is so committed to our community," Nichols said.

"We are excited to have Lane on our Lending Team," said Bennington State Bank COO Darren Gragg. "His passion for helping customers achieve success is a great fit for our team as well as his robust agriculture experience, commitment to customers, and care for the community."

Nichols resides in Salina with his wife, Hannah, and their newborn daughter, Leah. In his spare time, Lane enjoys helping out on his family’s farm near Longford and is active at St. Mary’s church of Salina.