Topeka police arrested a convicted sex criminal Friday in connection with offenses that included kidnapping, rape and aggravated human trafficking.

Shawnee County Jail records indicated Louis Carl Oliver, 58, was booked at 3:30 p.m. Friday into the jail, where he was being held without bond Saturday in connection with aggravated kidnapping and rape involving sexual intercourse without consent, both of which were reported in 2019.

Jail records indicated Oliver was also being held in connection with four crimes that were reported this year, with those being:

·Aggravated human trafficking involving the recruitment, harboring or transport of a child younger than 14.

·Aggravated sexual battery involving force or fear.

·Sexual exploitation of a child.

·And aggravated child endangerment involving a reckless situation.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate Oliver served prison time after being convicted of a felony drug crime committed in Shawnee County in 2014 and of indecent liberties with a child involving lewd fondling, committed in 1993 in Dickinson County.