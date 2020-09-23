The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Monday. The department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Thirty of the new cases reported Wednesday are what Leavenworth County Health Department officials refer to as community cases. The Health Department also reported two new cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 15 new cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

This marked the first time the Leavenworth County Health Department has reported on cases at the federal prison in Leavenworth.

The Health Department also reported that a case that previously was counted in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This impacts the overall total number of cases for the county.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reports there have been a total of 1,962 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. This number includes 860 cases involving LCF inmates, 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth, and the 15 new cases that have been reported at the U.S. Penitentiary.

Of the 1,020 community cases, 122 were active as of Wednesday afternoon. There also were 10 active cases at LCF and the 15 active cases reported at the USP.

Eleven Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a new list of locations of clusters of COVID-19 cases that have been reported in the state within the past 14 days.

The list does not identify any clusters in Leavenworth County. But clusters were reported in neighboring Johnson and Jefferson counties.

