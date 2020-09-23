I tromp out of the garden with my basin of fresh-picked goods, in the middle of an internal conversation with myself over my conflicted emotions. Harvesting fruits and vegetables is unequivocally high on my list of favorite activities, yet this year I have been reticent and reluctant; the pigweeds are so tall and so scratchy that I have to follow certain picking protocol involving chore boots, long sleeves, and a shower immediately afterwards.

That love-hate relationship is reflected in my general stance towards the garden these days. I’m not tired of gardening, I’m just tired of this garden, and I can’t wait until we can run a tractor over the whole thing. I’ve never felt like this before, but here I am.

And the harvest: it confuses me. Am I impressed or disappointed? My bowl tends to get heavier than I anticipated, but somehow it still looks pitiful. Especially this time of year, a raggle-taggle collection of bits and pieces is the name of the game.

Five timid chard leaves, the two tiniest kale leaves that aren’t bug-eaten yet, half a dozen edible okra pods and another half-dozen I know are hopelessly tough, three long pole beans because that’s all I can ever find at a time, and a motley crew of tomatoes ranging from black cherry to San Marzano to Chef’s Orange. Oh, plus a pale banana pepper and a few too-small sweet Italian peppers.

See, it’s so underwhelming. But also, see, it’s such a beautiful and varied collection of this and that, and the fact that it grew out of the ground out there always fills me with a sense of reverence.

Sometimes the most lovely things are disorganized, random, scruffy. We talk about what to do when life hands us lemons, but often life isn’t even as cohesive as that. It’s more like we got handed a couple lemons, plus a lime, seven oranges, half a grapefruit, and this random guava. We can either look at it as a frustrating bunch of unruly and useless fruit, or a charming group of bits and pieces that equals endless possibilities.

This week, instead of lemons or any other citrus, life handed us a pair of unexpected domestic fowl. Well, we knew we were getting them; we have friends that raise all sorts of poultry, and Brian decided it was time we added some little turkeys to our flock of silly chickens. So we asked for some keets, drove over to pick up our lovely white keet and lavender keet, and settled the little keets into our chicken coop for the time being.

The thing is, as it slowly dawned on Brian, keets are not baby turkeys. They’re baby guineas.

How appropriate that we had already named them Bits and Bobs, the British phrasing for odds and ends or a random assortment — and they’ll fit unexpectedly and perfectly into our eclectic collection of dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, etc. We could take them back, but I’m sure we’ll keep them, and still probably add a pair of actual little turkeys (they’re called poults, by the way).

I’ll think of Bits and Bobs as I pick the last bits and bobs out of the garden, enjoying the little blessings of life, as random as they may be.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

Late Summer’s Bits and Bobs Cornbread

I’ve been on a cornbread kick for, oh, about the last 22 weeks. The baby has good taste already! I love this version, as it showcases whatever bits of veg you find in the garden or the fridge. This version uses what’s in season now (thank goodness cheese is always in season), but of course it’s so customizable for any time of the year. I can’t bake cornbread in anything but a cast iron skillet anymore, just because it looks so good, but you could use a regular 8x8" pan if you need to.

Prep tips: the shishitos I used here were not spicy (in contrast to my last couple articles), but jalapeños or other hot pepper would of course be delightful.

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup stoneground cornmeal

1 cup white whole-wheat flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

several turns of the pepper grinder

2 eggs

1 ¼ cup buttermilk

2-4 ounces crumbled feta or small-cubed sharp cheese

a couple handfuls of halved cherry tomatoes, shishito peppers, sliced red onion, etc.

Heat oven to 375°. Drop the butter in a 9" or 10" cast iron skillet, and set in the oven to melt for five minutes or so.

Meanwhile, stir together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder and soda, sugar, salt, and peppers. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and buttermilk; then stir into the cornmeal mixture just until there are no lumps.

Swirl the butter in the skillet to coat the sides, then pour most of it into the batter along with a handful of cheese, and stir once again. Pour batter into skillet. Top with your random vegetables and the remaining cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes or so, until the top and sides are browned and the vegetables are toasted.