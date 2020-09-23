If the Leavenworth Police Department continues to have success in the area of staffing, the department could finally fill a cybercrime detective position.

"We’re still working towards that," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Leavenworth city commissioners included consideration of staffing changes to focus on drug cases and cybercrime in their goals for 2017-2018.

Funding for the Leavenworth Police Department was increased in 2018. And the department established detective positions that year for the investigation of drug crimes.

Kitchens said staff issues have prevented a cybercrime detective position from being filled. But he said the Police Department’s staffing problems have improved during the last six months.

"We have seen very, very good progress," he said.

