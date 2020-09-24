The Leavenworth County government devotes between $2 million and $3.6 million per year for asphalt maintenance.

But following recommended professional standards for maintaining paved roads in the county could cost as much as $12.4 million per year.

That is based on a 30-year life cycle for roads.

Bill Noll, infrastructure and construction services director, reviewed these figures Wednesday with county commissioners.

He also provided figures for a 45-year life cycle, which reduced estimated annual expenses to between $7.8 million and $9.8 million.

Noll presented the information during a work session of the County Commission. Commissioners were not asked to take any action on the issue.

He said the information gives county officials a good starting point.

"This is a working document," he said.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said there may not be any county that collects enough money to pay for a road maintenance schedule that is recommended as best practices.

But he said Leavenworth County needs to try to keep from sliding backward when it comes to funding for road maintenance.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith said it is important that money designated for roads not be used for other things.

Smith said it also is important to attract businesses into the county to help increase the tax base.

