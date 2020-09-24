A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for interfering with a law enforcement officer, according to a prosecution official.

Taimak Cobb, 35, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to 14 months in prison.

Cobb was charged following an April 23, 2019, incident in Leavenworth.

Police officers went to Cobb's home in connection to an incident in which a woman had exited a moving vehicle.

Cobb reportedly tried to hide inside the residence before running out the back of the house. Cobb was confronted by a police officer.

Cobb reportedly then ran to the front of the house where he was arrested by two officers, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

While being placed in handcuffs, Cobb reportedly fought with an officer, grabbing the woman's hand.

Cobb was convicted of the interference with a law enforcement officer charge in October 2019. He was acquitted of criminal threat and battery charges.