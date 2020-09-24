Deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a saturation patrol from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday and again from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The focus of these efforts will be to remove impaired drivers and keep local residents safe. Additional deputies will be on duty to conduct this traffic safety initiative while other deputies respond to calls for service. This program is made possible through grant funding.