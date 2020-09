The TMP-Marian High School 2020 Homecoming royalty are, left to right:

— Allison Applequist, daughter of Myron & Joannah ‘85 Applequist; and Jackson Schulte, son of Troy '89 & Sharon '89 Schulte;

— Emma Schmidt, daughter of Terry '94 & Kelly Schmidt; and Ian Chiu, son of Jett & Judy Chiu, and Trey & Rachel '95 Wentling host family;

— Abby Rueschhoff, daughter of Darren & Angel Rueschhoff; and Lucas Lang, son of John '90 & Stacey Lang;

— Emilee Augustine, daughter of Craig & Bonnie Augustine; and Hunter Flax, son of Michael '89 & Gay Flax;

— Hannah Flynn, daughter of John & Lisa '88 Flynn; and Kooper Hudsonpillar, son of Jason & Corrina Hudsonpillar;