A virtual presentation about the 150-year history of the Topeka Fire Department will be given at 3 p.m. Sunday by Alan Stahl, the department’s public education officer.

To receive the link to access to see the presentation, email the Shawnee County Historical Society at shawneecountyhistory@gmail.com.

Sunday’s event is the first of a series of virtual presentations the county historical society plans to put on this fall.

That organization plans to hold those events virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.