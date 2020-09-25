A Fort Leavenworth elementary school is being recognized this year as a National Blue Ribbon School, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Bradley Elementary School is one six National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kansas for 2020. A total 367 schools are being recognized with this distinction this year by the U.S. Department of Education.

"Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees," U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a news release. "It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives."

The Department of Education recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates.

The Exemplary High Performing Schools category recognizes schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Bradley was recognized in this category, according to a U.S. Department of Education website.

The Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category honors schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department of Education invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12-13.

The award-winning schools will receive plaques and flags through the mail.