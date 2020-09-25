The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 75 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday. This included a cluster of 32 cases at the University of Saint Mary.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Wednesday. The department provides updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 32 cases at the University of Saint Mary were included in the 64 new community cases that were reported Friday. The Health Department also reported 11 new cases at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

A total of seven Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. This was an increase since Wednesday’s report when only three people were hospitalized.

A total of 63 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eleven Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported Friday that one case that previously was counted at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been transferred to another location. This affects the total number of cases recorded for the county.

The Health Department reported Friday that there have been a total of 2,036 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County.

That number includes 859 cases involving Lansing Correctional Facility inmates, 67 cases involving inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth, and 29 cases involving U.S. Penitentiary inmates.

Of the county’s 1,052 community cases, 146 were active as of Friday afternoon. The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported 10 active cases among LCF inmates and 26 active cases among USP inmates.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR