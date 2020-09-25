Leavenworth’s police chief said officers have been trying to give drivers with expired licenses some leeway because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Gov. Laura Kelly has issued an executive order extending the deadline for renewing driver’s licenses until January.

The order, which was signed Wednesday, grants extensions for people with state driver’s licenses that were set to expire March 12 of this year through Jan. 26, 2021.

Everyone who has received an extension under this order will have to renew their licenses by Jan. 26.

"Due to the logistical challenges COVID-19 has presented, it’s important that we provide Kansans with some leniency regarding driver’s license renewal," Kelly said in a news release. "This is especially important as we near the election, as people tend to use their drivers’ licenses as a form of identification at the polls."

State driver’s license offices were closed for a period of time in the spring. The office located in Leavenworth has reopened.

But Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said he is cognizant that some have complained it has been difficult to get in to renew their licenses.

According to a website for the Kansas Department of Revenue, appointments are required for people visiting the Leavenworth driver’s license office. People can set up an appointment by calling 913-651-6947. The office is located at 111 B Delaware St.

"We’re doing as best we can to try to extend as much leeway to folks unless it’s just a clear and obvious violation," Kitchens said.

He said, for example, a license that expired a year ago would be an obvious violation.

