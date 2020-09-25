A judge has dismissed a civil case filed by a woman who was convicted of a murder charge in Leavenworth.

Barbara Frantz had filed what is known as a petition for a writ of a habeas corpus in January to protest what she argued was inadequate medical care at the Leavenworth County Jail.

At the time, Frantz was in custody at the jail as she awaited sentencing for a first-degree murder charge.

Frantz, 54, was convicted of murdering her estranged husband, Gary, who was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth. She was convicted of the murder charge in 2018.

In July, Frantz was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole for 25 years.

She is now an inmate at the Topeka Correctional Facility, according to a website for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

During a hearing Thursday, Mollie Hill, an attorney for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, asked that the writ of habeas corpus case be dismissed.

Hill noted that Frantz is no longer in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office, which operates the county jail.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman agreed to dismiss the matter, saying "it kind of becomes a moot issue."

Frantz has filed an appeal in her criminal case. She has another related case pending in which she is alleging the attorneys who represented her during her trial provided ineffective assistance of counsel.